How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea appear to have turned a corner of late in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are level on points with Manchester United in the race for Europe and have scored seven goals in their last two games as they look to finish what has been a turbulent season in strong fashion.

They will be favourites heading to a Nottingham Forest side still not clear of relegation danger as Pochettino looks to lead his team into the top six.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game today.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.