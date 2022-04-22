How to Watch ‘The Northman': Is Robert Eggers’ Viking Revenge Movie Streaming?

Harper Lambert
·3 min read
Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Renowned for his psychologically demented, historically precise horror films “The Lighthouse” (2019) and “The Witch” (2019), writer-director Robert Eggers is bringing his talents to big-budget filmmaking with “The Northman.” Glory and gore go hand in hand in this epic Viking film about a young prince whose singular purpose is to avenge his father after tragedy befalls the family. Capturing the brutality of 10th century life down to every last detail, “The Northman” follows Prince Amleth through Iceland, Eastern Europe and a few North Atlantic islands as he pursues his fated quest.

The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth. He’s joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Willem Dafoe and Björk in her first feature-film role in more than two decades.

With plenty of blood, guts and gore, “The Northman” is not for the faint of heart – or stomach. If that sounds like your jam, here’s everything you need to know so you can watch it.

When does “The Northman” come out?

“The Northman” premieres Friday, April 22 in the United States and is already playing in the U.K. The film is being distributed across the U.S. by Focus Features and internationally by Universal Pictures.

Is “The Northman” playing in theaters or streaming?

As of now, “The Northman” is exclusively playing in theaters. You can find local showtimes here.

Because Focus Features is owned by Universal Pictures, you can expect to see “The Northman” on Universal’s streaming service, Peacock, after the theatrical window has closed.

Who is in the cast of “The Northman”?

  • Alexander Skarsgård as Prince Amleth, son of King Aurvandil and Queen Gudrún. After his uncle Fjölnir murders his father and takes his mother for his bride, Amleth flees to Slavic territory and spends years raiding villages before he embarks on his crusade for revenge

  • Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil, ruler of a flourishing kingdom near the modern-day Orkney Islands

  • Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, husband of King Aurvandil and mother of Prince Amleth

  • Oscar Novak as 10-year-old Amleth, who escapes the island after he witnesses his uncle murder his father

  • Claes Bang as Fjölnir, who betrays his brother King Aurvandil

  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest, an enslaved Slavic woman with divine powers

  • Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, a court jester in Aurvandil’s kingdom

  • Björk as a seeress who Amleth encounters as a grown man

Where are Robert Eggers’ other films streaming?

  • “The Lighthouse” (2019) – Streaming on fuboTV, Apple TV, Showtime, DIRECTV and Spectrum on Demand and Kanopy. Also available for purchase and rental on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Redbox, DIRECTV and Microsoft

  • “The Witch” (2015) – Streaming on Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and Showtime. Available for purchase or rental on Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube TV, YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft, Redbox and DIRECTV

  • “Brothers” (2015) – Streaming for free on Vimeo and YouTube

  • “Hansel & Gretel” (2007) – Streaming for free on YouTube

Does “The Northman” have a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 20 best Mother's Day gift ideas in 2022 under $50, $100 and $500

    Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8 — shop today and get your gift on time!

  • Jana Kramer Confirms Breakup from Ian Schinelli After Cryptic Posts About Being 'Happy Alone'

    Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli went Instagram official with their relationship in January

  • Alexander Skarsgård on facing the Mountain from Game of Thrones in The Northman : 'I was intimidated'

    Skarsgård's new film sees the actor in a physical tussle with Thrones strongman Hafþór Björnsson.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Toned Legs In Fishnet Tights Are *Everything*

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking so toned in a new photo she posted on her Instagram Story last weekend. The actress hits it hard in the gym with her trainer.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des