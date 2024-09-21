Northern Illinois Huskies kicker Kanon Woodill kicks the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Northern Illinois Huskies look to continue their Cinderella season this Saturday at home against the Buffalo Bulls in college football's Week 4, and if you want to watch the game live on TV or livestream, we have what you are looking for.

The Huskies made waves in Week 2 with a road win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to go with a blowout of the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Those accomplishments earned them the No. 23 spot in the latest AP Poll while sitting just outside the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25.

The Bulls are 2-1 at the quarter mark of their 2024 schedule, scoring victories over the Lafayette Leopards and UMass Minutemen, sandwiched around a beatdown handed out by the Missouri Tigers on the road.

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo Week 4 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Huskies against the Bulls.

When : Saturday, Sept. 21

Where : Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, Illinois

TV channel : ESPN+

This game represents the MAC season opener for both programs so this game is an important one to win. Was NIU's win over the Fighting Irish a fluke or are they the real deal? The Bulls will be the first to find out on Saturday.

What time is Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo?

The Huskies take on the Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo, TV channel, free live stream