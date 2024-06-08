How to watch Northampton vs Bath FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Gallagher Premiership final today

Lawes is eyeing a perfect send-off (Getty Images)

The Gallagher Premiership season reaches its stunning finale when Northampton meet Bath at Twickenham later today.

The Saints were made to work for it but managed to overcome Saracens in their semi-final, while Bath produced a superb comeback to progress at the expense of Sale.

These are the two top teams in the Premiership, leading to what should be a fantastic final at the national home of rugby.

Courtney Lawes is eyeing a perfect send-off for Northampton ahead of his move to Brive next season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Northampton vs Bath

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on ITV 1. Coverage starts a 2.25pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate will also show the game. Their coverage starts at 2pm.

Live stream: ITVX – which is free with a subscription – will offer a live stream.

Those who subscribe to TNT Sports will be able to watch via the Discovery+ website and app.