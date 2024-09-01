How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball, TV channel, live stream info

Action during the Louisville versus Wisconsin volleyball match at the AVCA First Serve Showcase at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, 2024

The No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball team dropped its first match of the season, losing to No. 6 Louisville 25-18, 17-25, 24-26, 20-25 at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.

The Badgers came out firing in front of a crowd of 9,280 and jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but Louisville never gave in and got the win.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns have yet to play a match this season after winning the national championship last year.

How to Watch Texas vs. Wisconsin NCAA women's volleyball

Date: Sunday, Aug. 19, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV Channel: FOX

It wasn’t long ago that the Texas Longhorns were jumping with joy after winning the National Championship. Before they won it all, the Longhorns beat the Wisconsin Badgers in the semifinals.

In that match Texas defeated Wisconsin 3-1. The Badgers won the second second set, but it was all Texas in the other three (25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16). One of the big reasons Texas won that match was due to a season-best 11 aces.

Wisconsin's block attempted to put out the Texas offensive effort, but the Longhorns contained Sarah Franklin to her season-low four-set killing performance at 13. Wisconsin additionally got out-dug 56-44, mainly at the hands of Texas libero Emma Halter.

Precise serving by Texas rattled Nebraska and took the Huskers out of their offensive system throughout the match. The Longhorns produced a championship-match record 12 aces, including four by All-American middle blocker Asjia O’Neal during an 11-0 run in the second set after Nebraska led 10-7.

Winning back-to-back championships, can the Longhorns make it three in a row? Only time will tell, but winning this match would be a great way to begin the season.

What time is the Texas vs. Wisconsin match?

This match will be played Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is this match on?

You can watch Sunday's match on FOX.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball, TV channel, live stream info