Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - REUTERS
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - REUTERS

Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.

After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Instead it is Russian Khachanov who progresses to a semi-final at a major after clinching a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 victory just before 1am.

Having congratulated Khachanov, Kyrgios showed his frustration with the result by destroying two rackets and then walking swiftly off court.

Kyrgios and Khachanov were tied at 1-1 in their previous meetings on the court while, off the court, they were involved in a Twitter spat two years ago over player behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic, with Kyrgios labelling his rival an "absolute pelican".

After the high of his performance against Medvedev on Sunday, Kyrgios looked a little flat in the early stages of this contest.

He took a medical timeout after losing the opening set for treatment on his left knee, having complained to his box that he could not walk.

The Australian roused himself to take the second set and it was clear the third was crucial in determining how the match would go.

Kyrgios had two chances to break at 4-4 but could not take either, hurling his racket angrily after the second.

Khachanov missed a glorious chance to break in the next game with Kyrgios losing focus but shanked a forehand wide from on top of the net.

However, more chances arrived in the next Kyrgios service game and this time the Russian converted, leaving his furious opponent to rant at his box and earn a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct after slamming a drinks bottle on the ground.

Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - GETTY IMAGES
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - GETTY IMAGES
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - EPA
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - EPA
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - EPA
Nick Kyrgios - Watch: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets after crashing out of US Open at hands of Karen Khachanov - EPA

The 27-year-old has already been fined a total of $18,500 (£16,000) for four separate offences this tournament, including spitting, swearing and smashing his racket.

Kyrgios was staring down the barrel late in the fourth set but then pulled out a brilliant tie-break to force a decider.

The crowd were firmly on Kyrgios' side but Khachanov was determined not to let his opportunity slip away and broke serve in the opening game.

Kyrgios pressed hard to get back on level terms but Khachanov, ranked 31, resisted all the way to the finish line to set up a semi-final clash with Casper Ruud, who defeated Matteo Berrettini earlier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Kyrgios Does Really Weird Thing (Even For Him) And It Costs Him A Point At U.S. Open

    "I have never seen that before," one tennis veteran said of Kyrgios' stunt.

  • Nick Kyrgios devastated after US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

    Kyrgios lost out 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 in a late-night epic at Flushing Meadows.

  • ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suggests Trump Was Selling Top Secret Documents: ‘Always Follow the Money’ (Video)

    "I mean, didn't he just bury his ex wife on his golf course so he can get a tax break?" Behar said

  • Want to Know Why Washington Is Broken? Look at the Senate Race in Pennsylvania

    Candidates are arguing about fashion and carrot sticks in the country’s most important Senate race

  • ‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

    Judge orders immediate removal of Couy Griffin as county commissioner for engaging in insurrection

  • Tom Brady's 23rd NFL campaign may be his most mysterious after a bizarre offseason

    He retired and then unretired. He skipped portions of spring and fall camp. Rumors are swirling about his personal life. Can Brady overcome it all and play winning football like he always does?

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Arena funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman draws hundreds

    Over 300 people gathered Tuesday at the North Dumfries Community Centre in Ayr, Ont., to pay respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain who died unexpectedly a week ago after collapsing at a pre-season tournament. The arena service for the 20-year-old, who played with the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, began with a prayer, and was followed with discussions of grief and Palfreyman's love for the sport. Attendees were mostly dressed in black. "People looked

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Liegghio's late 55-yard field goal lifts Blue Bombers to 20-18 win over Roughriders

    REGINA — Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio showed why his teammates believe in him when he drilled a 55-yard field goal late in Sunday’s game to give the Blue Bombers a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Liegghio, who also handles the punting duties, was relieved of the kicking role midway through last season and replaced by veteran Sergio Castillo. Liegghio returned to both roles this season but has struggled at times. In a 20-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 11, he missed a

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin