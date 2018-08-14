Watch: Nick Kyrgios Forgot His Shoes At ATP World Tour Match

Nick Kyrgios is perhaps the most interesting tennis player in the world. From his obvious talent, to his precarious actions, he's someone that many will agree that, when on the court, is equal parts dazzling and maddening to watch.

On Tuesday, Kyrgios found himself at the center of attention again. The world No. 15 was set to compete at the Cincinnati Masters tournament in a Round of 64 match against unranked American opponent Denis Kudla. As Kyrgios sat at his bench to prepare for pregame warmups though, he rummaged through his bag and came to an unfortunate realization.

He forgot his tennis shoes.

Luckily, Kygrios managed to have someone retrieve his shoes, and he didn't have to wear the high-top basketball shoes he wore walking onto the court.

Kygrios is preparing for the US Open, which begins in August 27. Last year, the 23-year-old bowed out of the tournament in the first round. Kygrios has yet to capture a Grand Slam title in his career.