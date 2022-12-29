Watch: Neymar sent off for diving in first game back since World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) reacts after receiving a red card from French referee Clement Turpin during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace - AFP

Neymar was sent off in Paris St-Germain's 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward received a second booking for diving in his first match since the World Cup.

Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving in an effort to win a penalty.

The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail, and quickly left the Parc de Princes minutes later before the match had finished.

It was Neymar's fifth red card since joining PSG for a world record fee of €222 million in 2017, and he will be suspended for Sunday's game at second-place Lens.

No other player has been sent off more often in the French league since the 2017-18 season.

Not a good return for Neymar... 😳



The PSG star is sent off on his return to Ligue 1 for this dive inside the box... 🟥 pic.twitter.com/Fz7OgObXb9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 28, 2022

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals, set up PSG's opening goal for countryman Marquinhos early on in a victory sealed by Kylian Mbappe's penalty deep into stoppage time.

But it seems Neymar didn't stick around to see it. Match broadcaster Canal Plus said Neymar left the stadium just minutes after his sending off.

Neymar has 11 league goals and 10 assists for unbeaten league-leader PSG this season.

Marquinhos scored at both ends to give Strasbourg hope. The Brazilian defender deflected Adrien Thomasson's cross into his own net in the 51st minute to leave the scores level.

Neymar was then given his marching orders in the 62nd minute, much to his fury, leaving PSG down to 10 men in their pursuit of a late winner.

But 10 days after Mbappe's hopes of becoming a two-time World Cup winner were dashed after 2018 champions France were beaten by Argentina in the Qatar final, the 24-year-old was on target again as he converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time after being pulled inside the box.

Mbappe also addressed the recent trolling by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose penalty shootout heroics secured his country their third World Cup earlier this month.

Martinez mocked the France striker in the immediate aftermath of the victory, announcing in the dressing room ‘A minute’s silence for Mbappe … who is dead’, and was heavily criticised for carrying a baby doll with the Frenchman’s face on during their open-top bus celebrations.

"They are not my problem,” a dismissive Mbappe responded. “I don't have the energy to waste on such futile things.

"I'll never digest it [the loss]. But like I told my coach and team-mates, there's no reason that my club should pay for a defeat with my national team, it's two different situations.

"The message was simple – it was to show that, whatever goes on with the national team, PSG is a separate thing and I'm still determined to bring every trophy to the capital."

PSG top the standings with 44 points, eight ahead of RC Lens, who have a game in hand. but with one more game played. Strasbourg are in 19th place.