How to watch Newport vs Manchester United for FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Manchester United head to Newport in the FA Cup later today.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been hugely inconsistent this season and a defeat at Rodney Parade would see yet more serious questions asked, as well as leave his side without any hope of silverware.

While the Welsh side have produced their fair share of cup upsets over the years, anything other than a convincing Man Utd win would hardly inspire much confidence in the Dutchman.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Newport vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will offer a live stream service via their app and website.

