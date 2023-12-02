How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Manchester United travel to Newcastle tonight for an intriguing battle in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side easily beat the Old Trafford giants away in the Carabao Cup earlier this season and remain without a number of first-team players for their visit this evening.

While Man Utd are one of the Premier League’s form teams at the moment, St James’ Park is one of the most difficult grounds to go to as an away side. Another loss in a big game would only pile yet more pressure on Erik ten Hag.

One of the League’s most iconic fixtures in years gone by, here’s how to watch all the action live tonight.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.