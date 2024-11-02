How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Arsenal head to Newcastle in a mouth-watering early Premier League fixture today.

The Gunners can put pressure on both Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table with three points at St James’ Park, with injury-hit City and second-placed Liverpool in action later on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW NEWCASTLE VS ARSENAL LIVE!

Eddie Howe’s side are a fearsome prospect at home and in the previous two seasons have taken value points off the Gunners, first to in part deny them a top-four finish in 2022-23 and then a controversial defeat a year ago led to three dropped out and a months-long fallout amid VAR complaints.

Newcastle will have to be at their best for a repeat result, having largely struggled for most of the season thus far after an underwhelming summer transfer window.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game this afternoon.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!