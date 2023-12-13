How to watch Newcastle vs AC Milan: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Newcastle’s Champions League destiny is out of their hands this evening when AC Milan come to town.

While Eddie Howe’s side have impressed during their return to Europe’s top table, two losses to Borussia Dortmund have weakened their position in what has been tipped as the dreaded ‘Group of Death’.

Still, they are not without a hope of progression. Beat Milan this evening and they will be assured of European football in at least some capacity and should they win while PSG lose to Dortmund, they will go through to the Champions League knockouts.

Here’s how to watch a huge game at St James’ Park.

Where to watch Newcastle vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.