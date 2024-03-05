How To Watch Networks’ Super Tuesday Coverage On TV And Streaming

The suspense this Super Tuesday may be in watching how all of the networks try to make the night suspenseful.

Some 16 states and one territory will vote: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. A Democratic caucus also is being held in American Samoa, and Iowa Democrats also will reveal their results.

But with Joe Biden and Donald Trump on their way to a rematch in the 2024 presidential election, coverage Tuesday will focus on margins of victory, when each candidate will clinch their nomination and what’s next from now until Election Day. There also will be attention to down-ballot races, including California’s Senate primary to fill the seat long held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

That’s a far cry from 2020, when Biden racked up wins across many states to attain front-runner status in the Democratic primary over Bernie Sanders. Four years earlier, Super Tuesday was one big day of voting in a protracted nomination battle in both parties.

This year, Nikki Haley will be looking for a showing that gives her reason to continue on beyond Tuesday, as she warns her party with increasingly critical remarks about Trump. In the race for the Democratic nomination Biden faces Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, but they have had scant showings so far. There has been some focus lately on the size of the “uncommitted” vote, or a protest from the left to Biden’s Gaza policies.

The coverage also will be a bit of a preview of the next major event on Thursday: Biden’s State of the Union address, especially important this year as the president runs for reelection.

Here’s a rundown of coverage plans (all times ET):

ABC

David Muir will anchor coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET, joined by Linsey Davis and members of the network’s political team. Davis will anchor coverage on ABC News Live starting at 7 p.m. ET, which will lead into the broadcast network coverage. Nightline will feature special content and features surrounding Super Tuesday with co-anchor Juju Chang.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell anchors coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET, joined by members of the network’s political team. CBS News Streaming will kick off coverage at 8 p.m. ET anchored by Major Garrett. Garrett also will anchor a special edition of America Decides at 5 p.m., and at 7 p.m. will be a special edition of Prime Time with John Dickerson. Dickerson will continue Super Tuesday coverage with results from the West Coast starting at 11 p.m. ET.

CNN

Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett will kick off coverage at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper starting at 6 p.m. ET. Abby Phillip and Laura Coates will anchor overnight coverage starting at midnight. Dana Bash will lead conversations and analysis with correspondents.

Fox News

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will lead coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET, joined by a rotating team of commentators and hosts. That will include appearances from Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity. Trace Gallagher will continue coverage at 11 p.m. ET on Fox News @ Night, with Gillian Turner and Mike Emanuel anchoring from 1-4 a.m. Fox Nation will offer analysis in a special with Pete Hegseth and a panel of network anchors and hosts.

MSNBC

Rachel Maddow will lead special coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET, with Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki. Psaki will continue special coverage at midnight.

NBC News

Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchor special coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET, with news and analysis from network anchors and correspondents. NBC News Now will kickoff coverage at 5 p.m. ET, anchored by Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson. Kristen Welker will pick up coverage starting at 11 p.m. ET.

NewsNation

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams, Elizabeth Vargas, Leland Vittert and Chris Stirewalt. New correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera also will be featured in coverage along with other analysts and reporters.

PBS NewsHour

Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett anchor special coverage at 11 p.m. ET.

