How to watch Netherlands vs. Hungary UEFA Nations League: Live stream, TV channel

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 06: Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Türkiye at Olympiastadion on July 06, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776079124 ORIG FILE ID: 2160926167

Netherlands and Hungary meet on Saturday in a UEFA Nations League contest. These teams compete in League A Group 3.

Netherlands is currently in second place in the group standings with five points and a +2 goal differential while Hungary is in third with five points and -3 goal differential.

This matchup could go a long way toward determining who advances to the quarterfinals.

What will happen when these sides clash on Saturday?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports 2 (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Netherlands looks to rebound from a 1-0 loss to Germany last time out. After a scoreless first half, the German team got on the score sheet in the 64th minute.

Hungary is coming off a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dominik Szoboszlai of Premier League side Liverpool scored a pair of goals in the victory.

These sides last met earlier in the group phase and played each other to a 1-1 draw. Hungary struck first when Roland Sallai of Super Lig club Galatasaray scored in the 32nd minute, but the Netherlands managed to even the contest up in the 83rd minute on a goal from Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Tune in on Saturday to watch this UEFA Nations League matchup. Will it be the Netherlands or Hungary getting the win, or will we get another draw between the two?

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports 2.

