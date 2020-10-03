How to watch Netflix together on Zoom

Welcome to the future, a time wherein not only thousands upon thousands of movies can be accessed at the click of a button, but their experiences can be shared even when worlds apart. Whether it’s a kid-friendly cartoon for you and the whole family to enjoy or a rom-com for you and that special someone, Netflix has the most extensive assortment of movies to choose from. Even when leagues away, friends and loved ones can still enjoy the streaming service together via the conferencing power of Zoom.

Though intimidating at first given its myriad features, Zoom’s screen sharing is thankfully easy for first-time users, allowing for the viewing pleasure of Netflix minus the hassle and stress of an overcomplicated initial setup. By following these simple steps, Zoom users and their Netflix viewing counterparts will be well on their way to lands unimaginable, embarking upon galactic adventures via the best space movies or bingeing some of the best shows on Netflix together despite miles of separation.

Step 1: Share your screen via Zoom

If already on a call, simply select Share Screen found at the center-bottom of the Zoom meeting. By pressing Share Screen in the Home Menu, Zoom clients will then be given the prompt: Enter sharing key or meeting ID. But before joining a Zoom meeting or starting one of your own with a friend or loved one…

Step 2: Ensure the Share Computer Sounds setting is enabled

As the setting name implies, this allows for sounds other than your voice to be heard through the Zoom call. If the Zoom user is having issues, specifically a muted Netflix movie experience, check the box next to Share computer sounds in the drop-down menu under Share screen on the Zoom Home page.

Step 3: Choose which screen you would like to share

