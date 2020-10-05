Watch: Netflix releases teaser of horror film Kaali Khuhi starring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra

Netflix has released the teaser of Shabana Azmi-starrer Kaali Khuhi, a horror movie set in rural Punjab. The film will arrive on 30 October.

Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

Kaali Khuhi is the story of Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family's village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past. The film looks at the prevalent issue of female infanticide in the state of Punjab.

The 30-second teaser opens with a girl's voice over, "Do you like ghost stories?" and then offers a montage of horrifying images of a funeral, a child being thrown into a well among others.

Check out the teaser here

Samundra in an interview to Cinestaan opened up on film's storyline and purpose of its setting in Punjab, "Kaali Khuhi is technically in the horror genre but very much a dark fairy tale and it's very much my way of exploring my familial and generational gender violence trauma."

"My whole life I grew up with these superstitions and ghost stories and the village was not the most cheery, colourful space. I wanted to explore something different than the way Punjab is normally depicted. So, it's an exploration."

