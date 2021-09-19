Watch: Neeraj Chopra's Sensational Performance in Commercial

India’s Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is multi-talented and has shown off his fantastic acting skills in an advertisement.

Neeraj, on Sunday, tweeted out a video of himself in a CRED advert where he dons multiple roles with great aplomb. He is seen in roles such as a reporter and a producer as well.

Neeraj tweeted, “360 degree marketing!”

The credit card payment app has previously also done adverts with Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath to name a few.

Neeraj, who since returning from the Olympics was busy with plenty of functions to felicitate him, will not be participating in any event this year.

The javelin thrower had said, "The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short (my) 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games."

Neeraj became the country's first track and field athlete to clinch gold at the Olympics. He added the golden sheen to his campaign in Tokyo, bagging India's first Olympic gold since Abhinav Bindra achieved the feat thirteen years ago.

Neeraj won the gold medal in men's javelin throw with an effort of 87.58 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

