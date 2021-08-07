Watch: Neeraj Chopra Gets Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he clinched the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event in grand style.

Neeraj, who started off the final as the first thrower, stayed at top spot right up until the end and saw the World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out after three throws.

Chopra's second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver medal with a throw of 86.67m. His compatriot Vitezslav Vesley took bronze medal with a throw of 85.44m. Both got their season's best throws on their fifth and third attempts respectively.

Neeraj now is the Gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics at the same time.

Neeraj, remember, burst onto the scene with a record throw in 2016 at the World U20 Championship in Bydogszcz, Poland, two months after the Rio Games.

With Neeraj's gold medal, India finished Tokyo Olympics with a record medal tally (7 medals). Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's account with a silver medal win on the 2nd day of the event. Following her, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, the Indian men's hockey team, Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia won the medals in the quadrennial event.

