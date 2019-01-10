Watch: After Nearly Losing His Leg, McKenzie Milton Starts His Comeback With Leg Presses

After suffering a gruesome knee injury that almost led to the loss of his leg, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has started his comeback in the gym.

Milton posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday night that showed him pressing 40 pounds with his injured right leg. The quarterback was wearing a brace to support his leg during the workout. Milton thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers in the caption.

"Thanking God for the miracles I see everyday in my life," Milton wrote. "Went from almost losing my leg to leg pressing 40lbs in a little over a month. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers."

Milton suffered a serious right knee injury on Nov. 23 when he took a low hit while running for a first down against South Florida. The junior was taken off the field on a cart and was found to have a dislocated knee and nerve damage. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Milton's rehab is underway.

His mother, Teresa, tweeted out more information on Milton's recovery. She wrote that his rehab is helping him "fight the scar tissue and work on the nerve damage." Teresa also shared that her son is scheduled to have another surgery on Jan. 25.

Update for Mckenzie..the rehab is to help him keep range and motion. Keep the knee moving gain his strength , fight the scar tissue and work on the nerve damage . He is Getting ready for the upcoming surgery on January 25. Keep the prayers coming ! Mahalo #10hana — TeresaMilton (@milton6teresa) January 10, 2019

In 10 games this season, Milton threw for 2,663 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for nine scores.