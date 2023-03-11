You can watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show alongside Boise State

The Boise State men’s basketball team will learn its NCAA Tournament fate alongside fans Sunday.

The Broncos are hosting a watch party at ExtraMile Arena, and fans can attend for free.

Doors to ExtraMile Arena open at 3 p.m., and the NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins at 4 p.m. on CBS.

The Broncos, who lost in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals, are seeking their second straight tournament ticket. They are expected to receive an at-large bid, according to bracketology experts.

“I think we’re in a good spot. I think our résumé speaks for itself,” Boise State sophomore Tyson Degenhart said. “A lot of Quad 1 wins and no Quad 4 losses like we did last year, so I’m hoping we get a good spot. Hopefully somewhere close, like Sacramento or Denver. It’s going to be hard waiting a couple of days for that, but we’ll be ready.”

Boise State currently ranks 28th in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings with a 24-9 overall record and a 3-5 mark in Quad 1 games.

Here’s where experts think the Broncos will land:

Seed: No. 10

Opponent: No. 7 Northwestern

Region: Midwest (Kansas City)

First-round location: Sacramento

Total MW bids: Three (No. 6 San Diego State, No. 10 Boise State, No. 11 Utah State)

Seed: No. 9

Opponent: No. 8 Arkansas

Region: Midwest (Kansas City)

First-round location: Des Moines

Total MW bids: Four (No. 6 San Diego State, No. 9 Boise State, No. 11 Utah State, No. 11 Nevada)

Seed: No. 9

Opponent: No. 8 Florida Atlantic

Region: South Region (Louisville)

First-round location: Birmingham

Total MW bids: Three (No. 5 San Diego State, No. 9 Boise State, No. 11 Utah State)

Seed: No. 10

Total MW bids: Four (No. 6 San Diego State, No. 10 Boise State, No. 11 Utah State)