2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch this weekend's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.