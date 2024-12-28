ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 28: Blackhawk helicopters perform a fly-over after the national anthem before the Military Bowl Presented by Peraton between the Duke Blue Devils and the UCF Knights at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The 2024 edition of the Military Bowl held in Annapolis will feature the NC State Wolfpack taking on the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday afternoon. If you want to watch the college football postseason action on TV or via live stream, we have all the details you need to know right here.

The Wolfpack went just 6-6 this past season which included just three wins in eight tries against fellow Atlantic Coast Confernece schools. NC State benefitted greatly from the additions to the ACC this year with wins over the Stanford Cardinals and Cal Golden Bears.

The Pirates put together a 7-5 overall record this fall while going 5-3 in American Athletic Conference play. ECU had won four in a row heading into the final game of the season but was tripped up by the Navy Midshipmen.

Watch Wolfpack vs Pirates FREE on Fubo

NC State vs East Carolina Military Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Wolfpack against the Pirates.

When : Saturday, Dec. 28

Where : Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

There is not a whole lot of college football action left on this year's schedule so be sure to your your fix while you still can!

What time is NC State vs East Carolina?

The Wolfpack take on the Pirates at 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Watch NC State vs East Carolina with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch NC State vs East Carolina in Military Bowl, TV channel, free live stream