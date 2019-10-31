Watch: NBA stars ejected after starting on-court brawl

Two NBA stars were ejected from a basketball match between the Philadelphia 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves after starting an on-court brawl.

In the third quarter, as TV cameras followed the action at one end, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns involved themselves in a pushing contest at the other.

Towns grabbed Embiid and put him in a headlock, before both sets of players and benches engaged in a mass-brawl.

The two players have a history of trading barbs and tempers flared between them in Philadelphia.

Footage showed Embiid attempting to put his thumb into Towns' eye as a wrestling match ensued on the court floor.

Both players were ejected after video replays were analysed by officials.

After the game, the officials’ crew chief told reporters: "We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they're both ejected.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets in a fight with Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Credit: Getty Images)

Embiid was quick to Tweet after the match, saying: “Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch.

Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

Both players could now receive a suspension for the incident. Philadelphia won the match 117-95, their fourth consecutive victory of the season.

