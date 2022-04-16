How to watch NASCAR race at Bristol dirt: Starting lineup, TV info, predictions

Bristol dirt is back, baby. NASCAR’s top series runs the Food City Dirt Race this Sunday at 7 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s half-mile oval has been transformed into a temporary dirt track, where 36 competitors will participate in the spectacle in its second year. NASCAR introduced its Bristol dirt experiment last season for the first Cup Series race on a dirt track in more than 50 years. Driver Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Bristol dirt last year, narrowly beating Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

This weekend’s race will feature Cole Custer on the pole after qualifying heat races on Saturday, in which Custer earned the most points through passing and his heat finish. Custer has limited dirt experience compared to those starting up front with him. He’ll line up with Christopher Bell in the front row, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson and Justin Haley.

“It’s really racy,” Custer said of track conditions Saturday. “Obviously they have a little bit more moisture in it than yesterday. It think our cars liked it, but overall, it was a good day to start ninth and pass cars.”

Reddick and Denny Hamlin were the two fastest drivers in respective practices on Friday night.

Race predictions, favorites

While some oddsmakers have favored Larson for the win this year given his extensive dirt racing roots, remember that Larson and Bell wrecked early in last year’s race. The two collected in the Turn 2 wall and their cars suffered heavy damage. It was a mixed bag of drivers with a dirt background and those with less experience finishing in the top 10, and this year will likely be the same given the unknowns of the new car.

Larson’s team and the Joe Gibbs Racing teams that were fast in practice, like those of Bell, Hamlin and Kyle Busch, haven’t necessarily had the strongest start with Next Gen. While Bell is a driver to watch definitely, a person prediction for the win is Tyler Reddick. He has a background in dirt late models and sprint cars, finished seventh last year at Bristol dirt (after starting 27th), has looked fast in early races this season and during heat races Saturday. He’ll just have to make it to the end of the race.

How to watch NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race

  • Race: Food City Dirt Race

  • Distance: 125 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on Laps 75, 150 and 250

  • Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

  • When: Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

  • TV: FOX at 6 p.m.

  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Purse: $7,374,089

  • 2021 Race Winner: Joey Logano

Cup race starting lineup

Order

Driver

1

Cole Custer

2

Christopher Bell

3

Tyler Reddick

4

Chase Briscoe

5

Kyle Larson

6

Justin Haley

7

Ty Dillon

8

Alex Bowman

9

Chase Elliott

10

Joey Logano

11

Kyle Busch

12

Austin Dillon

13

Kurt Busch

14

Erik Jones

15

Chris Buescher

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

Michael McDowell

18

Brad Keselowski

19

William Byron

20

Austin Cindric

21

Daniel Suárez

22

Bubba Wallace

23

Todd Gilliland

24

Harrison Burton

25

Ryan Blaney

26

Corey LaJoie

27

Justin Allgaier

28

Noah Gragson

29

JJ Yeley

30

Martin Truex Jr.

31

Aric Almirola

32

Kevin Harvick

33

Ross Chastain

34

Denny Hamlin

35

Cody Ware

36

Josh Williams

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

