How to watch South Africa vs Namibia: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Namibia are looking to follow up their first-ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations with a quick-fire second tonight.

The Brave Warriors were good value for their shock victory against Tunisia in Group E on Tuesday and could follow that up with another three points here as they plot a surprise route through to the knockout stages.

Neighbours South Africa might have more in the way of footballing pedigree but they were beaten by Mali in their opener and hardly look like an insurmountable challenge for Namibia as the tournament rolls on.

Here’s how to follow all the AFCON action this evening.

Where to watch South Africa vs Namibia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:55pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.