How to Watch MSNBC’s Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online

It’s a presidential election year, and that means the major party conventions are upon us. First up, this week, we’ve got the Democratic National Convention, and next week is the Republican Convention. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic it won’t be the same old convention you’re used to, though. But MSNBC and NBC News have the same full slate of coverage as always, and you’ll be able to watch online no matter where you are.

The Democratic National Convention is a four-night affair, starting on Monday and running through Thursday night. Each night of the convention is scheduled to last two hours. During the first hour each night, starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, we’ll get short speeches from a robust roster of Democratic stars — On Monday, that group will be Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Rep. Gwen Moore and Sen. Doug Jones. A pair of keynote speeches will occur during the 10 p.m. hour, from former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In the second hour, at 10 p.m., each night will bring us one or two keynote addresses. On Monday, we get two — with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama addressing the audience.

Former vice president Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night during the keynote slot at 10.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jill Biden will deliver the keynote speech. On Wednesday, we’ll have another split keynote, with former President Barack Obama and Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris taking the stage.

MSNBC will be trotting out pretty robust coverage each night of the Democratic Convention, with “The ReidOut” and “All In With Chris Hayes” focusing squarely on the convention during their regular time slots.

Then, MSNBC will switch to dedicated coverage at 9 p.m., with Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace leading. Brian Williams will take over at 11 p.m. after all the speeches, and Ari Melber will keep it going at 1 a.m. ET.

Over on NBC News, meanwhile, you’ll get a special report helmed by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell from 10 p.m. ET until 11.

For streaming, you can watch MSNBC online via the MSNBC app on mobile devices and TV streaming boxes, as well as on MSNBC.com.

You can also watch the convention speeches live on NBC News Now, with coverage led by Chuck Todd, for free on YouTube.

