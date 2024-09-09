How to watch Montenegro vs Wales FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Wales are out to build on a decent performance against Turkey when they continue their Nations League campaign away in Montenegro later today.

Craig Bellamy’s first game in charge saw his side pick up a welcome point against the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists, raising hope for the campaign ahead.

It is the start of a new era for the Welsh, who only just missed out on Euro 2024 qualification after disappointing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A win here would really get it off the ground.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game for free later today.

Where to watch Montenegro vs Wales

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on S4C. Coverage starts at 7.20pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off time.

Live stream: S4C Online and the BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service.