How to watch Monday's final Jan. 6 committee hearing on the Capitol attack

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, will meet Monday at 1 p.m. to vote on potential recommendations to the Justice Department to prosecute suspects for their roles.

According to chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., this meeting would include votes on recommendations and the final report. “We will do all of the business of the committee on the 19th,” Thompson said Tuesday, according to CNN and ABC News.

This will conclude the business for the committee, and the panel will release its final report Dec. 21. The recommendations are non-binding, but the Justice Department has a special counsel investigating.

The House has already impeached former President Donald Trump on charges he incited the insurrection, but he was acquitted in a Senate trial. Several members of the committee have suggested he could face criminal charges for inciting the violence.

More: Jan. 6 committee to vote Monday on criminal recommendations to DOJ from Capitol attack

Live timeline of Trump's actions on Jan. 6: On Jan. 6, Trump was out of public view as aides urged him to act. A breakdown of those 187 minutes.

What time is Monday's Jan. 6 hearing?

The final Jan. 6 committee hearing will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19

Where can you watch Jan. 6 hearing?

USA TODAY will livestream the hearing on its YouTube channel, CNN will also stream without a need for cable password. C-SPAN will broadcast, and other outlets such ABC, NBC and CBS will also air the hearing.

Recap of Jan. 6 committee hearings:

First Hearing: A 'sophisticated' 7-part plan. 'Slipping in people's blood': Takeaways from prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

Second Hearing: Trump ignored aides and evidence he lost, panel says he ripped off donors: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways

Third hearing: Jan. 6 hearing revelations: Trump called Pence a 'wimp' as VP resisted 'pressure campaign' overturn election

Fourth hearing: State election officials tell Jan. 6 committee of pressure, threats from Trump and allies - recap

Fifth hearing: Miss Day 5 of the Jan. 6 hearing? Trump's plan topple the Justice Department and more

Sixth hearing: Miss Day 6 of the Jan. 6 hearing? Trump knew mob was armed and dangerous, bombshell witness says

Seventh hearing: Jan. 6 rioter blames his participation on Trump, false claims of election fraud

Eighth hearing: Miss Day 8 of the Jan. 6 hearings? Trump's inaction during the Capitol riot comes into focus

January 6 hearing recap: Panel subpoenas Trump, shows new video of Pelosi as mob attacked

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Jan. 6 committee hearing today: Details on final meeting

