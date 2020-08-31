What to Watch on Monday: Relive Nick Viall's journey on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

No one took a more circuitous route to Bachelorhood than Mr. Nick Viall. In 2014, he made it all the way to the final two on The Bachelorette before Andi sent him packing. The following year he showed up unannounced in the middle of Kaitlyn’s Bachelorette run and wound up staying to proposal day — only to be dumped on national television for the second time. The year after that, Nick tried his luck in Paradise, and while he didn’t find “love,” he did manage to rehab his weasley image enough to earn the title of Bachelor. Tonight, The Bachelor #GOAT looks back on Nick’s season, which brought us one great villain (cheese pasta-loving imp Corinne Olympios, who appears via video chat), and the first Black Bachelorette (Rachel Lindsay, who does not). Future Bachelorette (allegedly allegedly allegedly) Tayshia Adams stops by with fellow former contestant Natasha Parker to discuss the importance of diversity on the Bachelor franchise. (Presumably, Lindsay, who’s been critical of the show in recent months, declined to participate.) Don’t worry, rose lovers, Nick will be there too — as we know, he’s always happy to let Team Bachelor’s cameras into his life. —Kristen Baldwin

Being the Queen

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on National Geographic

She’s been on the job, so to speak, since 1952. But what is it really like to “be” the notoriously private Queen Elizabeth II? This one-hour special provides a compelling and intimate look into her discreet life as a member of the House of Windsor as well as being a very public figure as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch (68 years and counting!). The documentary features rare photos and footage that help tell never-before-seen or heard accounts of her unconventional, and then sudden, rise to the throne. Ready a spot of tea, and prepare for some to be spilled. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Planet Earth: A Celebration — BBC America, AMC, IFC, SundanceTV

American Ninja Warrior: All Stars Skills Challenge — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Love Island — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate — Food Network

Love It or List It (season finale) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook — Food Network

American Dad — TBS

Streaming

GÖSTA (U.S. series debut) — HBO Max

David Blaine Ascension — YouTube

The Secret: Dare to Dream (movie) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change