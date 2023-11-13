Monday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game tonight
Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 10 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. Facing the Bills (5-4), the Broncos (3-5) are fresh off a massive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, breaking the team's 16-game losing streak. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Broncos vs. Bills, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game:
Date: Monday, Nov. 13
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Game: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV
What channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game on?
Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.
How to watch Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football:
Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, NBC Fox, CBS and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for the start of football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
