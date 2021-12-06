What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special

Landscapers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO/HBO Max

Series Debut

Terrific Olivia Colman performances are much like buses. Miss one and another will be along in a minute. One difference? You really don't want to miss any of them. In the inspired-by-real-events Landscapers, the Oscar winner and David Thewlis play a couple investigated by the police after a pair of bodies are found in the back garden of a house in the British city of Nottingham. The gripping four-episode limited series is directed by Will Sharpe, who previously worked with Colman on the catch-it-if-you-did-miss it sitcom Flowers. —Clark Collis

Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Christmas, but you could call Michael Bublé the King. The four-time Grammy winner is celebrating the holidays — and the 10th anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album, Christmas — with this new special. Joining him are guests Jimmy Fallon, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Hannah Waddingham, and Kermit the Frog. "A lot of people that are a lot more talented than me," Bublé jokes to EW. But he's not kidding when he explains why he insisted that Waddingham — who he met 16 years ago when she starred in Spamalot in London — perform with him. "I just thought she was the greatest human being ever and I couldn't understand why people didn't see what I saw," he recalls of when they first met. "And all those years we would talk about the struggle and I would say to her, 'They're going to find out.' And you know what? They found out, and when Ted Lasso hit, I was more than pumped — it's an understatement. When she won the Emmy, I cried like a little baby because I felt like I won the Emmy.... She is the essence of what this holiday is — she's goodness and kindness and proof that when you put beautiful things out into the universe, they will come back to you." Truly, the ultimate gift. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Jeopardy Professors Tournament — Check local listings

8 p.m.

A Very Boy Band Holiday (special) — ABC

The Neighborhood (fall finale) — CBS

All American — The CW

9-1-1 (fall finale) — Fox

Secretly Santa (movie) — Lifetime

The Voice — NBC

9 p.m.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All — ABC

Below Deck — Bravo

NCIS (fall finale) — CBS

4400 — The CW

The Big Leap (season finale) — Fox

Wakefield (season finale) — Showtime

Inside the Christmas Factory: Mince Pies (special) — Smithsonian Channel

Hip Hop Family Christmas (movie) — VH1

10 p.m.

NCIS: Hawai'i (fall finale) — CBS

The Forever Prisoner (doc) — HBO

Streaming

Under the Vines (series debut) — Acorn TV

Voir (visual essay docuseries debut) — Netflix

Joe Pickett (series debut) — Spectrum

Bear Witness, Take Action 3 (special event debut) — YouTube Originals

Movies

David and the Elves — Netflix

