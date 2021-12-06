What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special
Landscapers
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO/HBO Max
Series Debut
Terrific Olivia Colman performances are much like buses. Miss one and another will be along in a minute. One difference? You really don't want to miss any of them. In the inspired-by-real-events Landscapers, the Oscar winner and David Thewlis play a couple investigated by the police after a pair of bodies are found in the back garden of a house in the British city of Nottingham. The gripping four-episode limited series is directed by Will Sharpe, who previously worked with Colman on the catch-it-if-you-did-miss it sitcom Flowers. —Clark Collis
Related content:
Even Olivia Colman was surprised she won the Emmy over Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Emma Corrin
Olivia Colman has a creeping fascination with Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter
Harry Potter star David Thewlis joins Olivia Colman for HBO's murderer series Landscapers
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Christmas, but you could call Michael Bublé the King. The four-time Grammy winner is celebrating the holidays — and the 10th anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album, Christmas — with this new special. Joining him are guests Jimmy Fallon, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Hannah Waddingham, and Kermit the Frog. "A lot of people that are a lot more talented than me," Bublé jokes to EW. But he's not kidding when he explains why he insisted that Waddingham — who he met 16 years ago when she starred in Spamalot in London — perform with him. "I just thought she was the greatest human being ever and I couldn't understand why people didn't see what I saw," he recalls of when they first met. "And all those years we would talk about the struggle and I would say to her, 'They're going to find out.' And you know what? They found out, and when Ted Lasso hit, I was more than pumped — it's an understatement. When she won the Emmy, I cried like a little baby because I felt like I won the Emmy.... She is the essence of what this holiday is — she's goodness and kindness and proof that when you put beautiful things out into the universe, they will come back to you." Truly, the ultimate gift. —Gerrad Hall
Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Related content:
Michael Bublé shares hilarious video of daughter saying she prefers Marvel superheroes to princesses
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Michael Bublé is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Jeopardy Professors Tournament — Check local listings
8 p.m.
A Very Boy Band Holiday (special) — ABC
The Neighborhood (fall finale) — CBS
All American — The CW
Secretly Santa (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All — ABC
4400 — The CW
The Big Leap (season finale) — Fox
Wakefield (season finale) — Showtime
Inside the Christmas Factory: Mince Pies (special) — Smithsonian Channel
Hip Hop Family Christmas (movie) — VH1
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i (fall finale) — CBS
The Forever Prisoner (doc) — HBO
Streaming
Under the Vines (series debut) — Acorn TV
Voir (visual essay docuseries debut) — Netflix
Joe Pickett (series debut) — Spectrum
Bear Witness, Take Action 3 (special event debut) — YouTube Originals
Movies
David and the Elves — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).