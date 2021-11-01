What to Watch on Monday: Judge Judy holds court once again in new show Judy Justice

Judy Justice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on IMDb TV

Series Debut

Judy Sheindlin may have a new set, a new (burgundy!) robe, and three new sidekicks — but she's still serving up plenty of original-recipe sass on Judy Justice. "You want this face to believe that?" she bellows at one defendant. "If you're going to be a liar, be a consistent liar," she scolds another. The cases are on par with the peculiar pettiness fans are used to watching Judge Judy adjudicate (road rage at the car wash! a melee over a borrowed microphone!) and Her Honor still has precisely zero patience for any "editorializing" by the plaintiff or defendant. (Expect a lot of shushing.) Law clerk and "legal analyst" Sara Rose — who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter — essentially gets paid to sit quietly for the majority of the episode, though she does join the judge in chambers after each case for a quick debrief. (Grandma does most of the talking, to be honest.) Official court stenographer Wendy Kumar is also a mostly-silent presence, but she is called upon occasionally to read back transcripts of the testimony. Judge Judy fans were distressed to see that Sheindlin's longtime bailiff, Officer Byrd, did not make the leap to Judy Justice, but his replacement, Kevin Rasco, seems like a perfectly nice gentleman. Will he ultimately become a fan favorite, too? To quote Judge Sheindlin herself, "I don't answer questions!" —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

All American — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

The Voice — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

The Big Leap — Fox

We're Here — HBO

Wakefield — Showtime

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Streaming

Dalgliesh (series debut) — Acorn TV

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (ABC News special) — Hulu

Y: The Last Man (season finale) — Hulu

Temple (season premiere) — Spectrum

Movies

The Claus Family — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

