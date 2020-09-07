What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons wraps up with Juan Pablo — and Clare

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

🚨Spoiler alert...he's not!! 🙅‍♀️ #TheBachelorGOAT finale with Clare is here on Monday 😉 pic.twitter.com/pueqYY8hZM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 3, 2020

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

It’s finale time for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, and it ends with a look back at Juan Pablo Galavais’ highly unfortunate season of The Bachelor. Though the former professional soccer player is widely considered the worst Bachelor ever, his season did bring us some of Bachelor Nation’s most popular (or, at least, ubiquitous) personalities: Season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, opera singer/blogger Sharleen Joynt, and of course upcoming Bachelorette Clare Crawley. Host Chris Harrison checks in (via video-chat) with them all — but much like original Bachelor Alex Michel, Juan Pablo is a no-show. At least we get to hear from his season’s “winner,” Nikki Ferrell, who looks back on that incredibly awkward After the Final Rose appearance and why her “relationship” with JP ultimately fizzled out. Viewers will get a brief glimpse at Clare’s quarantine set-up in Palm Springs (though who knows how long she’ll really be there). Welp, rose lovers, this “journey” down Bachelor memory lane has been fun… but here’s hoping we never have to do it again. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on A&E

From his rise in rock, his first marriage, and finding love with “soul mate” Sharon, to that bat-biting incident, his addiction and sobriety, health struggles, Sharon’s battle against cancer, and more, Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has seen it all and then some. His family’s enormously popular MTV reality series catapulted him to a whole new level of fame, which brought with it its own level of scrutiny — but the Prince of Darkness has endured, defying all the odds to remain one of the most popular names in music. See you on the other side of this two-hour ride aboard the crazy train. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Live With Kelly & Ryan (season premiere) — Check local listings

8 p.m.

Killing Michael Jackson (documentary) — Bounce

American Ninja Warrior (season premiere) — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Love Island — CBS

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate (season finale) — Food Network

Love It or List It (season premiere) — HGTV

How It Really Happened With Hill Harper: Siegfried & Roy (part 2) — HLN

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren — Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (season finale) — Food Network

American Dad — TBS

Streaming

Madagascar: A Little Wild (series debut) — Hulu

Singled Out (season premiere) — Quibi

*times are ET and subject to change