What to Watch on Monday: Ali Fedotowsky gets her turn on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

First, let’s get the most important piece of business out of the way: Does season 6 Bachelorette contestant Kasey Kahl still have the “guard and protect your heart” tattoo he got in a (failed) attempt to win the heart of Ali Fedotowsky? That question will be answered on tonight’s three-hour retrospective about Ali’s season. Fans wondering what happened to some of Ali’s other castoffs — including Frank, Chris L., and of course Justin “Rated R” Rego — will also be satisfied. Though the “winning” guy, Roberto Martinez, does not make an appearance (he and Ali broke up in 2011), Ali and her family do join host Chris Harrison for their own “happily ever after” videochat. —Kristen Baldwin

