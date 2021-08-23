What to Watch on Monday: New ABC series will pick ‘The Ultimate Surfer’

The Ultimate Surfer (10 p.m., ABC) - In this new competition series, 14 up-and-coming surfers arrive at the World Surf League’s state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, where they will train and live together while competing to win a $100,000 prize and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere. The Surf Ranch uses Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology.

