What to Watch on Monday: 23 singles are ready to mingle on Bachelor in Paradise season premiere

Bachelor in Paradise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

In most parts of our country, the vision of a pandemic-free summer never quite materialized. (Get vaccinated, FFS!) But at least there's one part of the world where randy, attractive singles can throw caution, dignity, and common sense to the wind: Bachelor in Paradise! After a two-year wait, the sleaziest Bachelor spin-off is back on the crab-infested beaches of Sayulita, Mexico. One contestant shows up naked, one has an existential crisis, and one has a very hard time pronouncing "chivalrous." Guest host David Spade welcomes notable cast-offs including Brendan, Abigail, Grocery Joe, and Serena P., and the action ramps up quickly. Notes bartender Wells Adams, "This is the most amount of make-out sessions we've had on day one in the history of the show." —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network

Series Debut

This series could not have come at a better time. Cool off watching six ice cream masters competing at Ben & Jerry's headquarters to win their own flavor of Ben & Jerry's. Girl Meets Farm star Molly Yeh hosts, tasking contestants with making flavors that capture the essence of a celebrity or pop culture icon. In the premiere, they have to resurrect flavors from the infamous Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard — and I scream, you scream, the contestants scream (well, except one) when Kevin Bacon issues their first challenge: incorporate six of his favorite flavors into one creamy mix. And no, bacon isn't one of them. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones host Molly Yeh, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Story continues

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Hell's Kitchen — Fox

American Ninja Warrior — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump — HBO

10 p.m.

The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC

The Beast Must Die — AMC

The Wall — NBC

10:30 p.m.

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (season premiere) — Food Network

Streaming

Reservation Dogs — FX on Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).