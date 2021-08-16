What to Watch on Monday: 23 singles are ready to mingle on Bachelor in Paradise season premiere
Bachelor in Paradise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
In most parts of our country, the vision of a pandemic-free summer never quite materialized. (Get vaccinated, FFS!) But at least there's one part of the world where randy, attractive singles can throw caution, dignity, and common sense to the wind: Bachelor in Paradise! After a two-year wait, the sleaziest Bachelor spin-off is back on the crab-infested beaches of Sayulita, Mexico. One contestant shows up naked, one has an existential crisis, and one has a very hard time pronouncing "chivalrous." Guest host David Spade welcomes notable cast-offs including Brendan, Abigail, Grocery Joe, and Serena P., and the action ramps up quickly. Notes bartender Wells Adams, "This is the most amount of make-out sessions we've had on day one in the history of the show." —Kristen Baldwin
Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network
Series Debut
This series could not have come at a better time. Cool off watching six ice cream masters competing at Ben & Jerry's headquarters to win their own flavor of Ben & Jerry's. Girl Meets Farm star Molly Yeh hosts, tasking contestants with making flavors that capture the essence of a celebrity or pop culture icon. In the premiere, they have to resurrect flavors from the infamous Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard — and I scream, you scream, the contestants scream (well, except one) when Kevin Bacon issues their first challenge: incorporate six of his favorite flavors into one creamy mix. And no, bacon isn't one of them. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump — HBO
10 p.m.
The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC
The Beast Must Die — AMC
The Wall — NBC
10:30 p.m.
The Best Thing I Ever Ate (season premiere) — Food Network
Streaming
*times are ET and subject to change
