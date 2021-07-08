Watch: Moment young fan bursts into tears after Mason Mount gifts her his shirt

Footballer Mason Mount left a young girl in tears after he gifted her his jersey following England’s historic semi-final win against Denmark.

Footage captured by a fan showed the England player walk off the pitch, push past security and into the stadium where he saw the girl waving at him.

He approached the girl, who was wearing a personalised England jersey with the name “Belle” written on it, and handed over his own jersey.

The ecstatic youngster turned around to a man, thought to be her father, and burst into tears.

Twitter user Rem Williams shared the emotional footage with the caption: “This moment had me.”

More than 66,000 people, including Prince William and Boris Johnson, filled the stands as England beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euros semi-final.

The Three Lions will go on to play Italy in the final at Wembley at 8pm on Sunday evening.

Read More

Southgate: Italy’s ‘defensive warriors’ will provide our toughest test

England fans in Copenhagen forced to celebrate Euros win respectfully

Wild England celebrations lead to 20 arrests in London