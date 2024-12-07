How to watch MLS Cup: Time, TV, live stream for LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2024 MLS Cup will cap off a wild season, with the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls battling for the league title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

This Major League Soccer campaign wasn't supposed to go this way. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were among the favorites, as were the defending champion Columbus Crew. The Galaxy, after some lean years, were an unknown quantity after an offseason of change, while the Red Bulls' history of making the postseason and losing at the first hurdle kept any prognosticator from picking them as a favorite in the East.

MLS is nothing if not chaotic, though, and two of the league's original clubs ended up being a surprise. LA ended up ahead of schedule, with attacking stars Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, and Riqui Puig (who will miss the final with a torn ACL, suffered in last week's semifinal win) putting together a spectacular campaign. RBNY, meanwhile, finished the season in poor form, yet have rode a combative defensive approach to what is just the club's second MLS Cup appearance in its 29-season history.

Here's what to know to watch the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls battle for MLS Cup:

What TV channel is MLS Cup on?

The LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will face off in the MLS Cup in a game that will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

Fans looking for Spanish-language coverage can watch the match on Fox Deportes. In Canada, TSN (English) and RDS (French) will also show MLS Cup.

How to stream LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls at MLS Cup

Apple TV will stream the MLS Cup 2024, which is between the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.

You can also stream the game via Fubo.

What is kickoff time for MLS Cup?

The LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will officially kick off MLS Cup at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The actual game broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. ET, following a pre-game show that begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. "MLS Countdown," an extended pre-game show on Apple TV, will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

TV: Fox (English), Fox Deportes (Spanish)

Streaming: Apple TV, Fubo

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)

