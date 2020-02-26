MLB spring training 2020: Schedule, TV channels, live online streams

Sporting News

After a tumultuous offseason for the sport, baseball games are finally back on a daily basis with spring training in full swing.

Stars will be eased back to their full workloads, and role players will battle for MLB roster spots. Exhibitions are also a chance for prospects still a year or two away from the big leagues to make positive first impressions.

SPRING TRAINING READING GUIDE
Top storylines | Fantasy baseball | Offseason grades

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Relative to the regular season, spring training games are a headache to figure out how to watch. They aren't always on familiar TV channels, and some aren't broadcast on TV at all. That doesn't mean you have to give up, though.

Here are the best choices for watching spring baseball in 2020:

National TV schedule for spring training

MLB Network will broadcast a boatload of spring training games this year, but only some of them will be offered live to viewers.

Here are the upcoming games that will be shown live on MLB Network (through March 1):

Date

Time ET

Home

Away

TV

Feb. 26

1:05 PM

Braves

Orioles

MLBN

Feb. 27

1:05 PM

Yankees

Rays

MLBN

Feb. 27

6:05 PM

Nationals

Astros

MLBN

Feb. 28

1:10 PM

Mets

Cardinals

MLBN

Feb. 28

9:05 PM

Giants

Rockies

MLBN

Feb. 29

1:05 PM

Cardinals

Nationals

MLBN

March 1

1:05 PM

Red Sox

Braves

MLBN

ESPN will also feature several spring training games, though far fewer than MLB Network.

Here's a full list of ESPN's spring training offerings:

Date

Time ET

Home

Away

TV

March 2

3 PM

Angels

Cubs

ESPN

March 3

1 PM

Red Sox

Yankees

ESPN

March 4

1 PM

Cardinals

Mets

ESPN

March 6

1 PM

Red Sox

Braves

ESPN

How to watch spring training live on local TV

Local TV options are rather inconsistent, but most teams have at least a couple of broadcasts each week on their regional networks.

Below is a list of home and away spring training TV choices through March 1:

Date

Time ET

Away

Home

Location

Away TV

Home TV

Feb. 26

1:05 PM

Braves

Orioles

Sarasota, FL

N/A

MASN

Feb. 26

1:05 PM

Phillies

Twins (ss)

Fort Myers, FL

N/A

*FSNO

Feb. 26

1:05 PM

Cardinals (ss)

Astros (ss)

West Palm Beach, FL

N/A

ATTSW

Feb. 26

1:05 PM

Nationals

Yankees

Tampa, FL

N/A

YES

Feb. 26

1:05 PM

Red Sox

Pirates

Bradenton, FL

N/A

ATTP

Feb. 26

1:10 PM

Astros (ss)

Mets

Port St. Lucie, FL

N/A

SNY

Feb. 26

3:05 PM

Royals (ss)

Cubs

Mesa, AZ

N/A

MSN

Feb. 26

3:10 PM

Angels

Dodgers

Glendale, AZ

FSW

SNLA

Feb. 26

3:10 PM

Mariners

Reds

Goodyear, AZ

N/A

FSOH

Feb. 26

3:10 PM

Indians

Padres

Peoria, AZ

N/A

FSSD

Feb. 27

1:05 PM

Rays (ss)

Yankees

Tampa, FL

N/A

YES

Feb. 27

6:05 PM

Astros

Nationals

West Palm Beach, FL

ATTSW

N/A

Feb. 27

3:05 PM

Cubs

Rangers

Surprise, AZ

MSN

N/A

Feb. 27

3:05 PM

Dodgers

Indians

Goodyear, AZ

SNLA

STO

Feb. 27

3:05 PM

Royals

Brewers

Phoenix, AZ

N/A

FSN-W

Feb. 27

3:10 PM

Padres

Angels

Tempe, AZ

*FSSD

FSW

Feb. 28

1:05 PM

Blue Jays

Tigers

Lakeland, FL

N/A

FSD

Feb. 28

1:05 PM

Orioles

Pirates

Bradenton, FL

N/A

ATTP

Feb. 28

1:05 PM

Rays

Nationals

West Palm Beach, FL

N/A

MASN

Feb. 28

1:10 PM

Cardinals

Mets

Port St. Lucie, FL

N/A

SNY

Feb. 28

3:05 PM

Dodgers

Brewers

Phoenix, AZ

SNLA

FSN-W

Feb. 28

3:10 PM

Rangers

Angels

Tempe, AZ

*FSSW

FSW

Feb. 28

8:40 PM

Cubs

Padres

Peoria, AZ

MSN

N/A

Feb. 28

9:05 PM

Rockies

Giants (ss)

Scottsdale, AZ

N/A

KNTV

Feb. 29

1:05 PM

Tigers

Yankees (ss)

Tampa, FL

*FSD

YES

Feb. 29

1:05 PM

Yankees (ss)

Red Sox

Fort Myers, FL

N/A

NESN+

Feb. 29

1:05 PM

Nationals

Cardinals

Jupiter, FL

N/A

FSMW

Feb. 29

3:05 PM

Diamondbacks

Dodgers (ss)

Glendale, AZ

N/A

SNLA

Feb. 29

3:05 PM

Angels

Giants

Scottsdale, AZ

PRIME

N/A

Feb. 29

3:05 PM

Brewers

Cubs

Mesa, AZ

N/A

MSN

Feb. 29

3:05 PM

Padres

Reds

Goodyear, AZ

*FSSD

FSOH

Feb. 29

3:10 PM

Royals

Mariners

Peoria, AZ

N/A

ROOTS

Feb. 29

4:05 PM

Indians (ss)

A's (ss)

Summerlin, AZ

STO

NSCA

March 1

1:05 PM

Braves

Red Sox

Fort Myers, FL

N/A

NESN

March 1

1:05 PM

Twins

Rays

Port Charlotte, FL

*FSNO+

SUN

March 1

1:05 PM

Cardinals

Astros

West Palm Beach, FL

FSMW

N/A

March 1

1:05 PM

Blue Jays

Pirates

Bradenton, FL

N/A

ATTP

March 1

1:10 PM

Nationals

Mets (ss)

Port St. Lucie, FL

N/A

PIX11

March 1

3:05 PM

Reds

Brewers

Phoenix, AZ

*FSOH

FSNW+

March 1

3:05 PM

Mariners

Cubs

Mesa, AZ

N/A

MSN

March 1

3:05 PM

Rangers

Dodgers

Glendale, AZ

N/A

SNLA

March 1

3:10 PM

White Sox

Angels (ss)

Tempe, AZ

N/A

FSW

March 1

3:10 PM

Giants

Padres

Peoria, AZ

N/A

FSSD

March 1

4:05 PM

Indians (ss)

A's (ss)

Summerlin, AZ

STO

N/A

How to stream MLB spring training games online

If you have MLB.TV, you will have access to most spring training games via online stream. Audio of games is also available via the MLB app or on MLB's website.

If a game is on your regional network but you don't have cable, you can stream via Sling TV, Hulu, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV and fuboTV in most cases.

Unlike its counterparts for the NBA and NFL, Reddit's MLBStreams is still available as a hub for alternative streaming options.

MORE: Funniest preseason photo day pictures from this year

When does 2020 spring training end?

The final day of exhibitions this year is March 24. The regular season will begin on March 26.

Spring training stats leaderboard: Home runs, RBIs, stolen bases

Home runs

Six players are currently tied at two home runs.

RBIs

Feb. 29 1:05 PM Nationals Cardinals Jupiter, FL N/A FSMW

Trent Giambrone (Cubs), Rowdy Tellez (Blue Jays): 6.

Stolen bases

Ian Miller (Cubs): 4.

What to Read Next