MLB spring training 2020: Schedule, TV channels, live online streams
After a tumultuous offseason for the sport, baseball games are finally back on a daily basis with spring training in full swing.
Stars will be eased back to their full workloads, and role players will battle for MLB roster spots. Exhibitions are also a chance for prospects still a year or two away from the big leagues to make positive first impressions.
SPRING TRAINING READING GUIDE
Relative to the regular season, spring training games are a headache to figure out how to watch. They aren't always on familiar TV channels, and some aren't broadcast on TV at all. That doesn't mean you have to give up, though.
Here are the best choices for watching spring baseball in 2020:
National TV schedule for spring training
MLB Network will broadcast a boatload of spring training games this year, but only some of them will be offered live to viewers.
Here are the upcoming games that will be shown live on MLB Network (through March 1):
Date
Time ET
Home
Away
TV
Feb. 26
1:05 PM
Braves
Orioles
MLBN
Feb. 27
1:05 PM
Yankees
Rays
MLBN
Feb. 27
6:05 PM
Nationals
Astros
MLBN
Feb. 28
1:10 PM
Mets
Cardinals
MLBN
Feb. 28
9:05 PM
Giants
Rockies
MLBN
Feb. 29
1:05 PM
Cardinals
Nationals
MLBN
March 1
1:05 PM
Red Sox
Braves
MLBN
ESPN will also feature several spring training games, though far fewer than MLB Network.
Here's a full list of ESPN's spring training offerings:
Date
Time ET
Home
Away
TV
March 2
3 PM
Angels
Cubs
ESPN
March 3
1 PM
Red Sox
Yankees
ESPN
March 4
1 PM
Cardinals
Mets
ESPN
March 6
1 PM
Red Sox
Braves
ESPN
How to watch spring training live on local TV
Local TV options are rather inconsistent, but most teams have at least a couple of broadcasts each week on their regional networks.
Below is a list of home and away spring training TV choices through March 1:
Date
Time ET
Away
Home
Location
Away TV
Home TV
Feb. 26
1:05 PM
Braves
Orioles
Sarasota, FL
N/A
MASN
Feb. 26
1:05 PM
Phillies
Twins (ss)
Fort Myers, FL
N/A
*FSNO
Feb. 26
1:05 PM
Cardinals (ss)
Astros (ss)
West Palm Beach, FL
N/A
ATTSW
Feb. 26
1:05 PM
Nationals
Yankees
Tampa, FL
N/A
YES
Feb. 26
1:05 PM
Red Sox
Pirates
Bradenton, FL
N/A
ATTP
Feb. 26
1:10 PM
Astros (ss)
Mets
Port St. Lucie, FL
N/A
SNY
Feb. 26
3:05 PM
Royals (ss)
Cubs
Mesa, AZ
N/A
MSN
Feb. 26
3:10 PM
Angels
Dodgers
Glendale, AZ
FSW
SNLA
Feb. 26
3:10 PM
Mariners
Reds
Goodyear, AZ
N/A
FSOH
Feb. 26
3:10 PM
Indians
Padres
Peoria, AZ
N/A
FSSD
Feb. 27
1:05 PM
Rays (ss)
Yankees
Tampa, FL
N/A
YES
Feb. 27
6:05 PM
Astros
Nationals
West Palm Beach, FL
ATTSW
N/A
Feb. 27
3:05 PM
Cubs
Rangers
Surprise, AZ
MSN
N/A
Feb. 27
3:05 PM
Dodgers
Indians
Goodyear, AZ
SNLA
STO
Feb. 27
3:05 PM
Royals
Brewers
Phoenix, AZ
N/A
FSN-W
Feb. 27
3:10 PM
Padres
Angels
Tempe, AZ
*FSSD
FSW
Feb. 28
1:05 PM
Blue Jays
Tigers
Lakeland, FL
N/A
FSD
Feb. 28
1:05 PM
Orioles
Pirates
Bradenton, FL
N/A
ATTP
Feb. 28
1:05 PM
Rays
Nationals
West Palm Beach, FL
N/A
MASN
Feb. 28
1:10 PM
Cardinals
Mets
Port St. Lucie, FL
N/A
SNY
Feb. 28
3:05 PM
Dodgers
Brewers
Phoenix, AZ
SNLA
FSN-W
Feb. 28
3:10 PM
Rangers
Angels
Tempe, AZ
*FSSW
FSW
Feb. 28
8:40 PM
Cubs
Padres
Peoria, AZ
MSN
N/A
Feb. 28
9:05 PM
Rockies
Giants (ss)
Scottsdale, AZ
N/A
KNTV
Feb. 29
1:05 PM
Tigers
Yankees (ss)
Tampa, FL
*FSD
YES
Feb. 29
1:05 PM
Yankees (ss)
Red Sox
Fort Myers, FL
N/A
NESN+
Feb. 29
1:05 PM
Nationals
Cardinals
Jupiter, FL
N/A
FSMW
Feb. 29
3:05 PM
Diamondbacks
Dodgers (ss)
Glendale, AZ
N/A
SNLA
Feb. 29
3:05 PM
Angels
Giants
Scottsdale, AZ
PRIME
N/A
Feb. 29
3:05 PM
Brewers
Cubs
Mesa, AZ
N/A
MSN
Feb. 29
3:05 PM
Padres
Reds
Goodyear, AZ
*FSSD
FSOH
Feb. 29
3:10 PM
Royals
Mariners
Peoria, AZ
N/A
ROOTS
Feb. 29
4:05 PM
Indians (ss)
A's (ss)
Summerlin, AZ
STO
NSCA
March 1
1:05 PM
Braves
Red Sox
Fort Myers, FL
N/A
NESN
March 1
1:05 PM
Twins
Rays
Port Charlotte, FL
*FSNO+
SUN
March 1
1:05 PM
Cardinals
Astros
West Palm Beach, FL
FSMW
N/A
March 1
1:05 PM
Blue Jays
Pirates
Bradenton, FL
N/A
ATTP
March 1
1:10 PM
Nationals
Mets (ss)
Port St. Lucie, FL
N/A
PIX11
March 1
3:05 PM
Reds
Brewers
Phoenix, AZ
*FSOH
FSNW+
March 1
3:05 PM
Mariners
Cubs
Mesa, AZ
N/A
MSN
March 1
3:05 PM
Rangers
Dodgers
Glendale, AZ
N/A
SNLA
March 1
3:10 PM
White Sox
Angels (ss)
Tempe, AZ
N/A
FSW
March 1
3:10 PM
Giants
Padres
Peoria, AZ
N/A
FSSD
March 1
4:05 PM
Indians (ss)
A's (ss)
Summerlin, AZ
STO
N/A
How to stream MLB spring training games online
If you have MLB.TV, you will have access to most spring training games via online stream. Audio of games is also available via the MLB app or on MLB's website.
If a game is on your regional network but you don't have cable, you can stream via Sling TV, Hulu, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV and fuboTV in most cases.
Unlike its counterparts for the NBA and NFL, Reddit's MLBStreams is still available as a hub for alternative streaming options.
When does 2020 spring training end?
The final day of exhibitions this year is March 24. The regular season will begin on March 26.
Spring training stats leaderboard: Home runs, RBIs, stolen bases
Home runs
Six players are currently tied at two home runs.
RBIs
Trent Giambrone (Cubs), Rowdy Tellez (Blue Jays): 6.
Stolen bases
Ian Miller (Cubs): 4.