MLB spring training 2020: Schedule, TV channels, live online streams

After a tumultuous offseason for the sport, baseball games are finally back on a daily basis with spring training in full swing.

Stars will be eased back to their full workloads, and role players will battle for MLB roster spots. Exhibitions are also a chance for prospects still a year or two away from the big leagues to make positive first impressions.

SPRING TRAINING READING GUIDE

Relative to the regular season, spring training games are a headache to figure out how to watch. They aren't always on familiar TV channels, and some aren't broadcast on TV at all. That doesn't mean you have to give up, though.

Here are the best choices for watching spring baseball in 2020:

National TV schedule for spring training

MLB Network will broadcast a boatload of spring training games this year, but only some of them will be offered live to viewers.

Here are the upcoming games that will be shown live on MLB Network (through March 1):

Date Time ET Home Away TV Feb. 26 1:05 PM Braves Orioles MLBN Feb. 27 1:05 PM Yankees Rays MLBN Feb. 27 6:05 PM Nationals Astros MLBN Feb. 28 1:10 PM Mets Cardinals MLBN Feb. 28 9:05 PM Giants Rockies MLBN Feb. 29 1:05 PM Cardinals Nationals MLBN March 1 1:05 PM Red Sox Braves MLBN

ESPN will also feature several spring training games, though far fewer than MLB Network.

Here's a full list of ESPN's spring training offerings:

Date Time ET Home Away TV March 2 3 PM Angels Cubs ESPN March 3 1 PM Red Sox Yankees ESPN March 4 1 PM Cardinals Mets ESPN March 6 1 PM Red Sox Braves ESPN

How to watch spring training live on local TV

Local TV options are rather inconsistent, but most teams have at least a couple of broadcasts each week on their regional networks.

Below is a list of home and away spring training TV choices through March 1:

Date Time ET Away Home Location Away TV Home TV Feb. 26 1:05 PM Braves Orioles Sarasota, FL N/A MASN Feb. 26 1:05 PM Phillies Twins (ss) Fort Myers, FL N/A *FSNO Feb. 26 1:05 PM Cardinals (ss) Astros (ss) West Palm Beach, FL N/A ATTSW Feb. 26 1:05 PM Nationals Yankees Tampa, FL N/A YES Feb. 26 1:05 PM Red Sox Pirates Bradenton, FL N/A ATTP Feb. 26 1:10 PM Astros (ss) Mets Port St. Lucie, FL N/A SNY Feb. 26 3:05 PM Royals (ss) Cubs Mesa, AZ N/A MSN Feb. 26 3:10 PM Angels Dodgers Glendale, AZ FSW SNLA Feb. 26 3:10 PM Mariners Reds Goodyear, AZ N/A FSOH Feb. 26 3:10 PM Indians Padres Peoria, AZ N/A FSSD Feb. 27 1:05 PM Rays (ss) Yankees Tampa, FL N/A YES Feb. 27 6:05 PM Astros Nationals West Palm Beach, FL ATTSW N/A Feb. 27 3:05 PM Cubs Rangers Surprise, AZ MSN N/A Feb. 27 3:05 PM Dodgers Indians Goodyear, AZ SNLA STO Feb. 27 3:05 PM Royals Brewers Phoenix, AZ N/A FSN-W Feb. 27 3:10 PM Padres Angels Tempe, AZ *FSSD FSW Feb. 28 1:05 PM Blue Jays Tigers Lakeland, FL N/A FSD Feb. 28 1:05 PM Orioles Pirates Bradenton, FL N/A ATTP Feb. 28 1:05 PM Rays Nationals West Palm Beach, FL N/A MASN Feb. 28 1:10 PM Cardinals Mets Port St. Lucie, FL N/A SNY Feb. 28 3:05 PM Dodgers Brewers Phoenix, AZ SNLA FSN-W Feb. 28 3:10 PM Rangers Angels Tempe, AZ *FSSW FSW Feb. 28 8:40 PM Cubs Padres Peoria, AZ MSN N/A Feb. 28 9:05 PM Rockies Giants (ss) Scottsdale, AZ N/A KNTV Feb. 29 1:05 PM Tigers Yankees (ss) Tampa, FL *FSD YES Feb. 29 1:05 PM Yankees (ss) Red Sox Fort Myers, FL N/A NESN+ Feb. 29 1:05 PM Nationals Cardinals Jupiter, FL N/A FSMW Feb. 29 3:05 PM Diamondbacks Dodgers (ss) Glendale, AZ N/A SNLA Feb. 29 3:05 PM Angels Giants Scottsdale, AZ PRIME N/A Feb. 29 3:05 PM Brewers Cubs Mesa, AZ N/A MSN Feb. 29 3:05 PM Padres Reds Goodyear, AZ *FSSD FSOH Feb. 29 3:10 PM Royals Mariners Peoria, AZ N/A ROOTS Feb. 29 4:05 PM Indians (ss) A's (ss) Summerlin, AZ STO NSCA March 1 1:05 PM Braves Red Sox Fort Myers, FL N/A NESN March 1 1:05 PM Twins Rays Port Charlotte, FL *FSNO+ SUN March 1 1:05 PM Cardinals Astros West Palm Beach, FL FSMW N/A March 1 1:05 PM Blue Jays Pirates Bradenton, FL N/A ATTP March 1 1:10 PM Nationals Mets (ss) Port St. Lucie, FL N/A PIX11 March 1 3:05 PM Reds Brewers Phoenix, AZ *FSOH FSNW+ March 1 3:05 PM Mariners Cubs Mesa, AZ N/A MSN March 1 3:05 PM Rangers Dodgers Glendale, AZ N/A SNLA March 1 3:10 PM White Sox Angels (ss) Tempe, AZ N/A FSW March 1 3:10 PM Giants Padres Peoria, AZ N/A FSSD March 1 4:05 PM Indians (ss) A's (ss) Summerlin, AZ STO N/A

How to stream MLB spring training games online

If you have MLB.TV, you will have access to most spring training games via online stream. Audio of games is also available via the MLB app or on MLB's website.

If a game is on your regional network but you don't have cable, you can stream via Sling TV, Hulu, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV and fuboTV in most cases.

Unlike its counterparts for the NBA and NFL, Reddit's MLBStreams is still available as a hub for alternative streaming options.

When does 2020 spring training end?

The final day of exhibitions this year is March 24. The regular season will begin on March 26.

Spring training stats leaderboard: Home runs, RBIs, stolen bases

Home runs

Six players are currently tied at two home runs.

RBIs

Trent Giambrone (Cubs), Rowdy Tellez (Blue Jays): 6.

Stolen bases

Ian Miller (Cubs): 4.