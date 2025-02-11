How to watch Mississippi State vs. Florida men's college basketball, TV channel, free live stream

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) and Florida Gators forward Tyrese Samuel (4) go after a rebound in the second half. The Florida men’s basketball team hosted the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Florida won 79-70. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

The Florida Gators head to Starkville on Tuesday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Humphrey Coliseum for a Southeastern Conference showdown. If you want to catch the action on TV or live stream, the details you seek are just below.

The Bulldogs sit right outside of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week at a de facto No. 26 ranking with 72 votes while bringing a 17-6 overall mark into play. MSU has split its 10 SEC matchups this season evenly at five apiece.

The Gators moved up to the No. 3 spot in the Coaches Poll after knocking the Auburn Tigers down on the road Saturday. Now 20-3 with wins in seven of its 10 SEC games, Florida is poised for tidy seeding in the NCAA Tournament if it can keep this up.

Mississippi State vs. Florida college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Bulldogs against the Gators.

When : Tuesday, Feb. 11

Where : Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

SEC matchups have always been a challenge, but this year in particular you simply never know what might happen. So tune in to some of the top college hoops action!

What time is Mississippi State vs. Florida?

The Bulldogs take on the Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

