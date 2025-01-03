How to watch Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech in Duke's Mayo Bowl, TV channel, free live stream

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown gets covered in mayonnaise after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-715780 ORIG FILE ID: 20231227_bsd_sd2_656.JPG

The 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers taking on Virginia Tech Hokies in Charlotte on Friday night. If you want to catch some of the last college football bowl action of the season on TV or live stream, we have what you are looking for right here.

The Golden Gophers amassed a modest 7-5 total tally during the regular season that included a 5-4 mark against other Big Ten Conference schools. Their signature win came against the Illinois Illini — who finished among the top 25 — during Week 10.

The Hokies went an even 6-6 overall this fall in a season that began with an overtime upset at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tech also evenly split its Atlantic Coast Conference games, 4-4, in what was otherwise a perfectly mediocre campaign.

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Duke's Mayo Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Golden Gophers against the Hokies.

When : Friday, Jan. 3

Where : Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Friday night lights will be shining in Charlotte as these two teams battle it out for the final time this season.

What time is Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech?

The Golden Gophers take on the Hokies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 3.

