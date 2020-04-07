Watch Miley Cyrus Shave Off All of Cody Simpson’s Famous Blond Hair

Photo credit: Instagram

There are two things I know for sure: don't get bangs after a breakup and don't cut your hair during social distancing. Cody Simpson, has just broken the second rule. The singer shaved off his famous floppy blond hair, with a little help from his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.

Like all hard-hitting journalism from the past two weeks, Cody revealed the new 'do on Miley' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded. Miley admitted that the drastic chop was actually her idea: "I was mad about my own haircut so I had to give Cody a little makeover, as well," Miley told viewers, seemingly referencing her new mullet. "She did it, by the way," Cody said.

Following the episode, the singer posted video evidence on his Instagram. Fans can watch from start to finish, Cody getting his new 'do. Not gonna lie, I love this new look for him.

According to the caption, Cody shaved his head (or had Miley shave his head, rather) to draw attention to his favorite charity 4ocean. "Clean cuts for clean oceans I say," he wrote. Because of the video, 4ocean has pledged to remove 1 lb. of plastic for every head shaved.

