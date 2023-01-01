Watch Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Sia's surprise 'Stars Are Blind' New Year's Eve performance

Nick Romano
"Ready for this?!" Sia exclaimed in the middle of Miley Cyrus' performance in her special Miley's New Year's Eve Party. But no one was ready for what came next.

Cyrus had begun singing a cover of Paris Hilton's 2006 dance-pop song "Stars Are Blind," and Sia had joined her after the first verse. However, then the duo welcomed none other than Hilton herself on to the stage to finish the set.

"I told you I had another surprise!" Hilton wrote on Instagram of the reveal. "I had so much fun singing #StarsAreBlind on @MileyCyrus' New Years Eve Special with Miley & @SiaMusic! The perfect way to ring in 2023 and celebrate my new version of this iconic song."

https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1609423859832475651?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1609423859832475651%7Ctwgr%5E9ef37f3d9f25c91245816d5d3d9d2cb1730bef1d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rollingstone.com%2Ftv-movies%2Ftv-movie-recaps%2Fmiley-cyrus-paris-hilton-sia-stars-are-blind-mileys-new-years-eve-party-1234654940%2F. Miley Cyrus Paris Hilton Sia. Credit: NBC
NBC Paris Hilton surprised the New Year's Eve crowd with a rendition of her song "Stars Are Blind" with Miley Cyrus and Sia.

Hilton's cameo was indeed unexpected for the crowd at the star-studded Miami affair, though she had released a refreshed rendition of "Stars Are Blind" earlier in the week as a teaser for "brand-new music" dropping in 2023.

She continued that tease on Instagram following her New Year's appearance, writing, "I can't wait to show you all the other exciting things I'm working on. This is only the beginning! Happy new year!"

"It's Paris Hilton!" Sia shouted as they concluded the performance.

"That's hot!" Hilton replied into her mic.

Cyrus hosted NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton in Miami on Saturday night. Guest performers included singer-songwriter Fletcher, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, and viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, comedian Sarah Sherman, and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy also made appearances.

Watch the full "Stars Are Blind" performance in the video above, courtesy of NBC.

