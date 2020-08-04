How to watch Milan-San Remo – live stream, TV, results

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Julian Alaphilippe topped the podium at the 2019 Milan-San Remo

The 2020 Milan-San Remo has faced a rescheduled calendar slot and revised race route but everything is now finalised – via more of an inland route – for what should be one of the most thrilling Classics of the year.

This year's race will be held in hot and sunny weather on Saturday August 8 as opposed to its normal spring equinox March date.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The key climbs of the Cipressa and the Poggio are all present and correct inside the last 25km of the 299km route and so the stage is set for a finely balanced battle royale between the sport's best sprinters and one-day riders to win one of the world's oldest and most prestigious races.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full live coverage, reports, results, news and analysis before, during and after the race.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Milan-San Remo via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The big question has to be whether Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe is ready to defend his 2019 victory, with the Frenchman having been unable to truly show himself during last weekend's Strade Bianche thanks to no fewer than six punctures.

Read more

New inland route and six-rider teams expected to shake up Milan-San Remo







Milan-San Remo forced to find new inland route after coastal towns refuse race







Milan-San Remo may take place on August 8 after all

Lotto Soudal's Philippe Gilbert could, in fact, yet be the biggest story. Milan-San Remo is the only one of cycling's five Monuments the Belgian has not yet won, with a best finish of third back in 2008 and 2009. He'd be a popular winner if he could do it, too, while teammate Caleb Ewan will be waiting in the wings if it all comes down to a reduced-bunch sprint on the Via Roma in San Remo.

Last year's runner-up, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), will hope that he's another year stronger, wiser and faster, and that he can upgrade by a step, while third-placed Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) will be trying to recreate his victorious 2017 race.

Story continues

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will be riding his first Milan-San Remo, and the race could suit the 2019 Amstel Gold winner down to the ground, while 2014 champion Alexander Kristoff will line up alongside UAE Team Emirates teammate Fernando Gaviria, effectively giving them a double chance of the win.

Others to watch closely during the 291km race include 2018 champion Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), 2016 winner Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), European road race champion Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and recent Route d'Occitanie stage winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), who's finished in the top 10 three times over the past six years.

Read on for all the details of how to watch all the race action at Milan-San Remo this weekend.

Milan-San Remo live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

Milan-San Remo will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year, although a special offer currently lets you subscribe for just £19.99. The special offer in Australia – until August 12 – is AU$59.99, and then rises, only a little, to AU$64.99. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

In North America, FloBikes will show this year's Milan-San Remo. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

The race will also be shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, VTM and RTBF in Belgium, and on L'Equipe TV in France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Start: 11:10 CET

05:10 EST

Finish: 18:10 CET

12:10 EST