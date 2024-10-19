Watch: Milan take lead vs. Udinese after lovely Chukwueze finish from Pulisic assist

Samuel Chukwueze was given a chance to show what he can do with a rare start, and he repaid Paulo Fonseca by putting AC Milan ahead inside the opening 15 minutes against Udinese.

It has been a strange week for Chukwueze, who was first trapped with the Nigeria squad in Libya before then returning back to Italy with what was suspected to be a muscle problem that he quickly shook off.

In truth it was Noah Okafor who provided the spark for the opening goal 13 minutes in. He burst past Ehizibue and passed inside to Pulisic, who controlled and fed Chukwueze’s run down the right, with the Nigerian finishing brilliantly via a low curling shot into the far corner.