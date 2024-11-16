Watch: Mike Tyson makes ring walk for first fight in 19 years

Watch as boxing legend Mike Tyson makes his ring walk for his first fight in 19 years.

Dressed in all black, the 58-year-old made his way to the ring to face YouTube star Jake Paul to the class “Iron Mike”

It wasn’t a dream comeback for Tyson on Saturday (16 November), as Paul eased to victory while boxing on the outside of the ring in front of 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson conceded he had an injury entering the bout but refused to make it an excuse for his performance.