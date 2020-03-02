Watch Mike Trout hit a gosh darn golf ball to Pluto, because why not?

Sporting News

Spring training is only a few weeks old, but Mike Trout's swing is in midseason form.

Well, one of his swings, at least.

On Sunday, the Angels' Twitter handle posted a video of the outfielder absolutely demolishing a golf ball at what appears to be a Topgolf location. Trout smashed the ball and watched it sail deep into the night, like it was just any routine, lame-ass baseball on a May home run swing.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: MLB hit with TV streaming shake-up before 2020 season

It seems as though Trout's ball, as evidenced by the video boards in the video, might have sailed over the fence, which is hysterically on brand for him.

Of course, the baseball world is always dazzled and encapsulated by the Feats of Trout. Here's a little taste of what the Twitter machine, hungrier than ever for Trout content, thought of the drive:

Really, there's apparently nothing the outfielder can't do in life. He's the best player in baseball — on an arc to be one of the greatest players, if not the greatest of all time — who makes mundane things seem absurd and vice versa. So here's a short list of things we'd love to see Trout do next:

  • Play no-limit Texas hold 'em

  • Conquer an "American Ninja Warrior" course

  • Play Mario Kart 64, Rainbow Road only

  • Walk on the moon

  • Play a Marvel superhero

  • Fist fight Batman

  • File his taxes

  • Win a World Series

Well, if nothing else, Trout would give Happy Gilmore a run for his money. After all, he accomplished this feat no more than an hour ago.

What to Read Next