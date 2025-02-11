How to watch Michigan vs Purdue men's college basketball, TV channel, Peacock live stream

Michigan Wolverines guard Rubin Jones (15) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 91-64.

The Michigan Wolverines welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to the Crisler Center on Tuesday night for a Big Ten rematch, and if you are looking for some top-25 college basketball action, here is how to watch on TV and live stream.

The Wolverines continue to climb back up the polls this week, landing at No. 17 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll with an 18-5 record that includes a solid 10 wins in a dozen conference games. Winners of four in a row, their last loss came at Purdue on Jan. 24.

The Boilermakers log in at No. 7 in the same poll thanks to a 19-5 overall mark with 11 victories among their 13 Big Ten battles. Purdue has also won four in a row, with its last loss coming at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Michigan vs Purdue college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Wolverines against the Boilermakers.

When : Tuesday, Feb. 11

Where : Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV channel : Peacock

Live stream: Peacock

The Wolverines will be looking for revenge on their home court against Purdue and you can bet your bottom dollar that this will be a grudge matchup for a full 40 minutes.

What time is Michigan vs Purdue?

The Wolverines take on the Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

