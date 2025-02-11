Indiana's Anthony Leal (3) defends Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The Michigan State Spartans host the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night for a Big Ten college basketball matchup inside the Breslin Center. If you want to see some top hoops action on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Spartans slipped out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 10 this week to No. 11 after last Tuesday's loss at the UCLA Bruins. Still, MSU brings a robust 19-4 record overall and a 10-2 mark in conference play into the matchup.

The Hoosiers are 14-10 so far during the 2024-25 campaign while struggling against Big Ten competition with just five wins in 13 tries. Indiana has lost five straight coming into Tuesday, with the last victory coming in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch Spartans vs. Hoosiers on Peacock

Michigan State vs. Indiana college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Spartans against the Hoosiers.

When : Tuesday, Feb. 11

Where : Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

TV channel : Peacock

Live stream: Peacock

Indiana is on the schneid but the losing cannot go on forever. Meanwhile, Michigan State is looking to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a win on Tuesday night.

What time is Michigan State vs. Indiana?

The Spartans take on the Hoosiers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana with Peacock

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana men's college basketball, TV channel, live stream