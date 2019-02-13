WATCH: Michigan Coach John Beilein Ejected in Upset Loss vs. Penn State

Michigan coach John Beilein had some strong feelings about the officiating against Penn State on Tuesday night—and he paid for them.

With a chance to secure full possession of first place in the Big Ten, the No. 6 Wolverines trailed 40–27 against Penn State by the end of the first half.

Beilein, fed up with the officiating, decided to air his grievances before heading into the locker room. The Wolverines' coach ended up receiving two quick technical fouls and was ejected.

Things are not going as planned for Michigan in Happy Valley. ????



First @PennStateMBB hits a buzzer-beater to go up 40-27 at the break, then John Beilein gets tossed with two quick technical fouls: pic.twitter.com/Kjj88kbqSV



— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 13, 2019

Beilein appeared to be arguing what he thought was a moving screen before the last shot.

The Wolverines fell 75–69 in the upset loss to the Nittany Lions, who were ranked at the very bottom of the Big Ten.